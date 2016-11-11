Philippine Christmas Festival celebrating Christmas

Philippine Community Council of NSW Kate Roc Andres shares the details of the festive event.
Kate Andres at the Philippine Christmas Festival Source: SBS Filipino
Published 12 November 2016 at 10:56am, updated 12 November 2016 at 11:11am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Filipinos are known to celebrate Christmas the longest. And this time, it will be shared to the wider Australian community in the two-day Philippine Christmas Festival in Sydney. Image: Kate Roc Andres at the Philippine Christmas Festival (SBS Filipino)
