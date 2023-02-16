Philippine education department amends Panatang Makabayan

Key Points
- Panatang Makabayan is the Philippine pledge of allegiance recited by millions of students nationwide during the flag-raising ceremony, during class, and as part of daily school activity programs in all public and private schools and Department of Education Offices.
- The change, in particular, is using the word nananalangin instead of nagdarasal.
- The order said that the word nananalangin is more inclusive, more solemn and appropriate as it does not refer to specific religions, and at the same time, it encompasses indigenous belief systems.
Panatang Makabayan, inamyendahan ng Kagawaran ng Edukasyon
