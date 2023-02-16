Philippine education department amends Panatang Makabayan

philippines-g2235c3046_1920.jpg

Philippine education department amends Panatang Makabayan. Source: Pixabay / titus_jr0

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Department of Education released an order of amendment to Panatang Makabayan.

Key Points
  • Panatang Makabayan is the Philippine pledge of allegiance recited by millions of students nationwide during the flag-raising ceremony, during class, and as part of daily school activity programs in all public and private schools and Department of Education Offices.
  • The change, in particular, is using the word nananalangin instead of nagdarasal.
  • The order said that the word nananalangin is more inclusive, more solemn and appropriate as it does not refer to specific religions, and at the same time, it encompasses indigenous belief systems.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Panatang Makabayan, inamyendahan ng Kagawaran ng Edukasyon image

Panatang Makabayan, inamyendahan ng Kagawaran ng Edukasyon

SBS Filipino

16/02/202302:15
RELATED CONTENT

The little jeepney that could: Filipino-inspired installation aims to entice people to WA town

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Allan Welch and his Guide Dogs

'They are more than just service animals': The special bond between Guide Dogs and their owners

SYRIA-TURKEY-QUAKE

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 16 February

Parliament House (SBS-Allan Lee).jpg

Is Australia able to avoid recession?

TURKEY EARTHQUAKE

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 15 February