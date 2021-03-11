SBS Filipino

Philippine Embassy pays tribute to two Filipina-Australians in Canberra

The Philippine Embassy in Australia have paid tribute to Filipina-Australians including Merlinda Bobis (left) and Maria-Lourdes Doronila (right) Source: Maria-Lourdes Doronila

Published 11 March 2021 at 3:47pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:40pm
By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez
The Philippine Embassy in Canberra pays tribute to Filipina-Australians and their contributions in their respective fields

highlights
  • The project is part of the annual celebration of International Women's Day and the 75th anniversary of Philippine Australia diplomatic relations
  • Maria-Lourdes Doronila was given recognition for her work in the field of social work and vocational rehabilitation
  • Merlinda Bobis was given recognition for her contribution in the field of literature
The project  “Today’s Filipino Australian Women” #WomenMakeChange began in 2019

 

