Philippine Embassy pays tribute to two Filipina-Australians in Canberra

- The project is part of the annual celebration of International Women's Day and the 75th anniversary of Philippine Australia diplomatic relations
- Maria-Lourdes Doronila was given recognition for her work in the field of social work and vocational rehabilitation
- Merlinda Bobis was given recognition for her contribution in the field of literature
The project “Today’s Filipino Australian Women” #WomenMakeChange began in 2019
