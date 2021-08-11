SBS Filipino

Philippine Embassy welcomes new Philippine Labor Attache in Canberra

SBS Filipino

Filipinos in Australia, Migrant Workers, Migrant Rights, Philippine Labor Attache, Fil;ipinos IN ustralia, Filipino News, COVID-19 vaccination

From left to right: Consul General Aian Caringal, Ambassador Ma. Hellen B. De La Vega, Labor Attache Felicitas Bay, POLO AS Tony Saquing Source: Philippine Embassy in Australia website

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 August 2021 at 4:59pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:40pm
By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Labor Attache Atty Felicitas Q Bay will be heading the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Australia.

Published 11 August 2021 at 4:59pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:40pm
By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • President Rodrigo Duterte has paid tribute to the cooperation and friendship between nations in commemoration of the 54th anniversary of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nation
  • On 25 August an ASEAN reception is set to take place in Canberra
  • ACT continues to be COVID safe and currently has the highest percentage (52%) of the population to be vaccinated against COVID-19
 Atty Bay has served Filipinos in Dubai, Northern Emirates, Seoul and Qatar before her duties in  Canberra.

 

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Advertisement

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?