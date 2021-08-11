Philippine Embassy welcomes new Philippine Labor Attache in Canberra

By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez

Highlights President Rodrigo Duterte has paid tribute to the cooperation and friendship between nations in commemoration of the 54th anniversary of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nation

On 25 August an ASEAN reception is set to take place in Canberra

ACT continues to be COVID safe and currently has the highest percentage (52%) of the population to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Atty Bay has served Filipinos in Dubai, Northern Emirates, Seoul and Qatar before her duties in Canberra.











