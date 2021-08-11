Philippine Embassy welcomes new Philippine Labor Attache in Canberra

Highlights
- President Rodrigo Duterte has paid tribute to the cooperation and friendship between nations in commemoration of the 54th anniversary of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nation
- On 25 August an ASEAN reception is set to take place in Canberra
- ACT continues to be COVID safe and currently has the highest percentage (52%) of the population to be vaccinated against COVID-19
Atty Bay has served Filipinos in Dubai, Northern Emirates, Seoul and Qatar before her duties in Canberra.
