Philippine government aims to vaccinate 70 million citizens by end of 2021

Highlights
- Duterte government is planning reach its target to inoculate 70 million Filipinos by the end of 2021.
- This number of people corresponds to roughly 60% to 70% of the country's 107 million population.
- With this schedule in mind, the coronavirus national task force has already come up with a list of 35 million people who will get the vaccine first.
The Philippine government is in talks to secure vaccines from 7 companies, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Novavax, Sinovac, Gamaleya, and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceutica).
Galvez said of the 7 companies, there were 5 with whom term sheets have been signed.
Advertisement
The first 117,000 doses of Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine will arrive in the Philippines in mid-February, courtesy of the COVAX facility led by the World Health Organization (WHO)
ALSO READ/LISTEN TO