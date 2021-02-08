Philippine government aims to vaccinate 70 million citizens by end of 2021

Highlights Duterte government is planning reach its target to inoculate 70 million Filipinos by the end of 2021.

This number of people corresponds to roughly 60% to 70% of the country's 107 million population.

With this schedule in mind, the coronavirus national task force has already come up with a list of 35 million people who will get the vaccine first.







The Philippine government is in talks to secure vaccines from 7 companies, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Novavax, Sinovac, Gamaleya, and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceutica).









Galvez said of the 7 companies, there were 5 with whom term sheets have been signed.





Advertisement

The first 117,000 doses of Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine will arrive in the Philippines in mid-February, courtesy of the COVAX facility led by the World Health Organization (WHO)





ALSO READ/LISTEN TO











Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories





