Philippine government aims to vaccinate 70 million citizens by end of 2021

Swab testing in Quezon City, Manila Philippines Source: Philippine Information Agency

Published 8 February 2021 at 1:51pm, updated 8 February 2021 at 2:50pm
By Edinel Magtibay
Around 70 million Filipinos are to be vaccinated in the Philippines by December according to the country's vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr.

Highlights
  • Duterte government is planning reach its target to inoculate 70 million Filipinos by the end of 2021.
  • This number of people corresponds to roughly 60% to 70% of the country's 107 million population.
  • With this schedule in mind, the coronavirus national task force has already come up with a list of 35 million people who will get the vaccine first.
 

The Philippine government is in talks to secure vaccines from 7 companies, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Novavax, Sinovac, Gamaleya, and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceutica). 



Galvez said of the 7 companies, there were 5 with whom term sheets have been signed. 

The first 117,000 doses of Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine will arrive in the Philippines in mid-February, courtesy of the COVAX facility led by the World Health Organization (WHO)

