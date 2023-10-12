Philippine government confirms 2 Filipinos killed in Israel-Hamas conflict

epaselect MIDEAST ISRAEL PALESTINIANS GAZA CONFLICT

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike on Gaza City, 09 October 2023. Source: EPA / MOHAMMED SABER/EPA/AAP Image

Find out the latest updates in the Philippines, including the situation of Filipinos amid the conflict in Israel, the hacking incident at the Philippine Statistics Authority and the Philippines being recognised as the Best Dive Destination.

Key Points
  • The Philippine government continues to monitor the status of Filipinos in Israel, where two OFWs have been confirmed dead.
  • The Philippine government is making arrangements for the repatriation of some Filipinos in Israel amidst the country's attacks.
  • The Department of Information Communications and Technology has confirmed a suspect in the hacking of the Philippine Statistics Authority website.
  • The Philippines has been acknowledged as the Best Dive Destination in the Asia Pacific Region at the 2023 Travel Weekly Asia Reader's Choice Awards.
