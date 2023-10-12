Philippine government confirms 2 Filipinos killed in Israel-Hamas conflict

Key Points
- The Philippine government continues to monitor the status of Filipinos in Israel, where two OFWs have been confirmed dead.
- The Philippine government is making arrangements for the repatriation of some Filipinos in Israel amidst the country's attacks.
- The Department of Information Communications and Technology has confirmed a suspect in the hacking of the Philippine Statistics Authority website.
- The Philippines has been acknowledged as the Best Dive Destination in the Asia Pacific Region at the 2023 Travel Weekly Asia Reader's Choice Awards.
RELATED CONTENT
SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 12 October 2023