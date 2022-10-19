Part of the Philippine House in Shepparton inundated by floodwaters

Highlights
- Speaking to SBS Filipino, Filipino-Australian Friendship Association in Shepparton official Tita Weatherall confirms the kitchen part of Philippine House has been inundated.
- The Filipino community recently held a 40th-anniversary celebration in the Philippine House which Consul General to Melbourne Maria Lourdes Salcedo attended.
- According to Ethnic Council of Shepparton, there are 1,350 in the area.
- One of the residents Cynthia Gorry who supposedly prepared her spring rolls for the upcoming Food Festival donated them to the sandbagging volunteers.
