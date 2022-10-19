SBS Filipino

Part of the Philippine House in Shepparton inundated by floodwaters

SBS Filipino

File Photo: Philippine House in Shepparton, Victoria. Credit: Philippine Consulate General Melbourne, Australia

Published 19 October 2022 at 11:46am
By TJ Correa
Presented by TJ Correa, Edinel Magtibay
As the Victorian flood crisis continues, the Philippine House in Shepparton was not spared as the kitchen part has been already inundated by floodwaters.

Highlights
  • Speaking to SBS Filipino, Filipino-Australian Friendship Association in Shepparton official Tita Weatherall confirms the kitchen part of Philippine House has been inundated.
  • The Filipino community recently held a 40th-anniversary celebration in the Philippine House which Consul General to Melbourne Maria Lourdes Salcedo attended.
  • According to Ethnic Council of Shepparton, there are 1,350 in the area.
  • One of the residents Cynthia Gorry who supposedly prepared her spring rolls for the upcoming Food Festival donated them to the sandbagging volunteers.
