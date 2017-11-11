Philippine Pasko Festival begins today

Everyone is invited to join this early Christmas celebration of the Filipino-Australian community.
Some performers and participants at last year's Philippine Christmas Festival
Published 11 November 2017 at 1:46pm, updated 11 November 2017 at 1:48pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
The Philippine Pasko Festival at Tumbalong Park, Sydney starts today (Nov. 11) and will last until tomorrow (Nov. 12). Image: Some performers and participants at last year's Philippine Christmas Festival (SBS Filipino)
