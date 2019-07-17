Philippine Robotics team wins silver award at Lego league competition in Australia

The Philippine team received the second-place award for "Gracious Professionalism." The award demonstrates their ethos of encouraging high-quality work, emphasizing the value of others, and respecting individuals and the community.





Philippine Robotics national team Gracean Whiz during their robot game competition (Felta MultiMedia) Source: Felta MultiMedia





The team from Grace Christian College in Quezon City was among the 43 teams from 21 countries that competed at the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Lego League Asia Pacific Open Championship 2019 held at Macquarie University in Sydney.





Gracean Whiz , was one of the two teams representing the Philippines in the said competition. The students were given challenges that tested their skills in problem-solving, research, coding, and engineering.





The team is comprised of high school students namely: Alexis Diane Ngo, Kylie Danielle Sy, brother-and-sister Ethan Russell Uy & Zoe Angeli Uy, Heart Bernice Tan, Gen Bernardine Dy, Denzell Robyn Dy, Arabelle Galupe, Ziyang Zhang and Chrysille Grace So.





Philippine team Gracean Whiz presenting their one-board-infinite-games 'Infinity Board' project to the competition judges (Felta MultiMedia) Source: Felta MultiMedia





The Philippine team, coached by Arlyn Jordan and Warren John Ong Pe, also ranked 7th place in the Robot Game and received high accolades for their "Infinity Board" project, which aim to help address the monotony of recreational activities in space through a portable tabletop board game system.





Meanwhile, the other Philippine Robotics Team represented by Livingstone International School ranked third in the Teamwork-Core Values category.











