Philippine Trade department promotes Pinoy-made eco-friendly paper ‘Pinyapel’ in the Australian market

Pinyapel_D@AD-2020_02aa (2).jpeg

Pinyapel is locally made and specifically designed for packaging applications, such as corrugated paper cups, cup sleeves, and gift bags. Credit: Department of Trade and Industry.

The Philippine-made Pinyapel is a specialty paper made from discarded pineapple leaves, and the coined term is a portmanteau of pinya (pineapple) and papel (paper).

Key Points
  • Pinyapel is locally made and specifically designed for packaging applications, such as corrugated paper cups, cup sleeves, and gift bags.
  • The DTI Design Center's materials research and development program spearheaded the Pinyapel project with the objective of creating sustainable, commercially feasible and affordable materials while also bolstering local enterprises.
  • The DTI aims to promote pinyapel as one of the products in the Australian market.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Pinoy-made eco-friendly paper ‘Pinyapel’ image

Produktong Pinoy na Pinyapel, isinusulong na maipasok sa Australian market

SBS Filipino

28/03/202319:19
In an interview with SBS Filipino, Philippine Trade and Investment Centre Special Trade Representative Alma Argayoso shared that pinyapel is a tree-free paper made entirely from pineapple leaves.

It was developed by the Design Center of the Philippines in partnership with Cagayan de Oro Handmade Papercraft, Nature's Fresh, and IdeaTechs Packaging to address two issues simultaneously: deforestation and agricultural waste.
Alma Argayoso DTI Sydney.png
Special Trade Representative Alma Argayoso, Philippine Trade and Investment Centre
