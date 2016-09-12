SBS Filipino

Philippines among top agri-land foreign owners

Published 12 September 2016 at 12:51pm, updated 12 September 2016 at 2:43pm
By Louie Tolentino
Nationwide 52.1 million hectares or 13.6 per cent of total farmland are foreign owned, including Filipinos, based on Foreign Ownership of Australian Farmland registry released by the Federal Government Image: a typical agricultural land in Australia (public domain)

The vast majority (88 per cent or 45.8 million hectares) of foreign land investments are in livestock production. Cropland accounts for only 1.5 million hectares (2.8 percent) of foreign-owned land.

Top countries that own the most agricultural land by size:

  1. United Kingdom
  1. United States
  1. Netherlands
  1. Singapore
  1. China
  1. Philippines
  1. Switzerland
  1. Jersey (a crown dependent of the United Kingdom)
  1. Indonesia
  1. Japan
 Louie Tolentino talked to professor Andrew Millington of Flinders University School of the Environment research land ownership issues in South Australia, to talks about the finding. including the unexpected ownernership of Filipinos

 

