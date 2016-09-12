Philippines among top agri-land foreign owners

The vast majority (88 per cent or 45.8 million hectares) of foreign land investments are in livestock production. Cropland accounts for only 1.5 million hectares (2.8 percent) of foreign-owned land.
Top countries that own the most agricultural land by size:
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Netherlands
- Singapore
- China
- Philippines
- Switzerland
- Jersey (a crown dependent of the United Kingdom)
- Indonesia
- Japan
Louie Tolentino talked to professor Andrew Millington of Flinders University School of the Environment research land ownership issues in South Australia, to talks about the finding. including the unexpected ownernership of Filipinos
Other Related Stories
Foreign-ownership register belies concerns over China