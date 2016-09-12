Philippines among top agri-land foreign owners

Available in other languages

The vast majority (88 per cent or 45.8 million hectares) of foreign land investments are in livestock production. Cropland accounts for only 1.5 million hectares (2.8 percent) of foreign-owned land.





Top countries that own the most agricultural land by size:

United Kingdom

United States

Netherlands

Singapore

China

Philippines

Switzerland

Jersey (a crown dependent of the United Kingdom)

Indonesia

Japan

Louie Tolentino talked to professor Andrew Millington of Flinders University School of the Environment research land ownership issues in South Australia, to talks about the finding. including the unexpected ownernership of Filipinos











