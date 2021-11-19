SBS Filipino

Philippines and Japan renew ties

SBS Filipino

Philippine News, Elections 2022, May 2022, COVID-19

Under the Duterte Administration, Philippine -Japan Relations has reached the "Golden Age" according to Japanese PM Kishida Fumio Source: AAP Image/Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool Photo via AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 November 2021 at 12:37am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS

President Rodrigo Duterte and Japanese Prime MInister Kishida Fumio renewed ties for a stronger strategic partnership between the two countries.

Published 20 November 2021 at 12:37am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
HIghlights
  • President Rodrigo Duterte thanked Japan for the support it has extended to his administration's “Build, Build, Build Program”
  • After the resumption of face-to-faces classes in selected areas the Department of Education is considering to resume classroom learning in schools in Metro Manila and CALABARZON under Alert Level 2
  • President Rodrigo Duterte has endorsed Senator and Presidential Candidate Christopher “Bong” Go and Davao City Mayor at Vice Presidential Candidate Sara Duterte for the coming May 2022 elections
Malacanang says, the two leaders agreed to take steps for a deeper security engagement and coordination between the two countries.

 

Advertisement
 

Listen to 
SBS Filipino
 10am-11am daily 

Follow us on 
Facebook
 for more stories 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?