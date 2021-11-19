Philippines and Japan renew ties

HIghlights President Rodrigo Duterte thanked Japan for the support it has extended to his administration's “Build, Build, Build Program”

After the resumption of face-to-faces classes in selected areas the Department of Education is considering to resume classroom learning in schools in Metro Manila and CALABARZON under Alert Level 2

President Rodrigo Duterte has endorsed Senator and Presidential Candidate Christopher “Bong” Go and Davao City Mayor at Vice Presidential Candidate Sara Duterte for the coming May 2022 elections

Malacanang says, the two leaders agreed to take steps for a deeper security engagement and coordination between the two countries.











