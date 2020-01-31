Philippines confirms first novel coronavirus case

DOH confirms second death due to coronavirus and the first Filipino to die from COVID-19. Source: TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images
Published 31 January 2020 at 12:04pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
The Department of Health announced that a 38-year-old female Chinese national tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She travelled to the Philippines from Wuhan last 21 January. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III says steps to prevent the spread are in place.
