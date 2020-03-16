SBS Filipino

Philippines' coronavirus death toll rises to 12, total number of confirmed cases climbs to 140

Published 16 March 2020 at 11:39am, updated 16 March 2020 at 7:28pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
The Philippines recorded four additional coronavirus deaths and 29 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the domestic tally of infections to 140. Starting 15 March up to 12 April, the entire capital is under 'community quarantine' as the Philippine government attempts to contain the outbreak.

The latest deaths include an 86-year-old American male with travel history from the United States and South Korea, the Philippines' Department of Health said in an advisory.

The other three are Filipinos, including the latest fatality. In total, 12 people have died from the virus in the country, according to the health department.

Domestic land, sea and air travel to and from Metro Manila is now restricted, while stringent measures to contain or prevent local transmission have been imposed in other parts of the Southeast Asian country.

Major shopping malls in Metro Manila, home to at least 12 million people, have heeded the authorities' call for a temporary partial closure to discourage people from leaving their homes, while a nighttime curfew will begin on Monday.

Supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, bookstores and hardware stores will be kept open, while restaurants could also operate but only for home deliveries, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said.

