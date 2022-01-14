SBS Filipino

Philippines' COVID-19 cases hit another record high; Omicron variant predominant among cases

SBS Filipino

Philippines omicron variant

Health officials say they assume that local transmission of the highly contagious omicron variant is driving the current spike in cases. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Basilio Sepe

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 January 2022 at 12:22pm, updated 14 January 2022 at 8:09pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS

Omicron COVID-variant is likely to become a predominant variant in the Philippines, according to the World Health Organisation.

Published 14 January 2022 at 12:22pm, updated 14 January 2022 at 8:09pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • The COVID-19 positivity rate in the Philippines is at 47.9 per cent, higher compared to previous weeks.
  • 28 provinces and cities placed on Alert Level 3, effective January 14-31.
  • COMELEC, confident that their servers have not been hacked.
Although WHO acknowledges that there are only few genome sequencing results of Omicron COVID-19 variant, but authorities are seeing its rapid transmissibility.

The Department of Health recorded 34,022 new COVID-19 cases on, Thursday. 237,387 were active cases and there were 82 deaths.

 

Advertisement
 

 

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?