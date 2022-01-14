Philippines' COVID-19 cases hit another record high; Omicron variant predominant among cases

Highlights The COVID-19 positivity rate in the Philippines is at 47.9 per cent, higher compared to previous weeks.

28 provinces and cities placed on Alert Level 3, effective January 14-31.

COMELEC, confident that their servers have not been hacked.

Although WHO acknowledges that there are only few genome sequencing results of Omicron COVID-19 variant, but authorities are seeing its rapid transmissibility.





The Department of Health recorded 34,022 new COVID-19 cases on, Thursday. 237,387 were active cases and there were 82 deaths.











