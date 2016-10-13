Philippines has a mental health problem, how can you help?

October is the month for mental health so we have investigated the situation of Mental Health in the Philippines in an interview with Dr. Edgardo Tolentino, former president of Philippine Psychiatric Association and spokesperson for the Mental Health Act.
Published 13 October 2016
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
(Part one of two) Philippines is only one of the few countries in the world without a Mental Health law. This is the reason why individuals who are mentally ill are not given the right protection and there is no governing body that will implement programs needed to improve mental health in the Philippines. Image: online campaign by Philippine Psychiatric Assocaition (PPA)
