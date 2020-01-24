Philippines intensifies coronavirus defences, suspends all Wuhan flights

Hong Kong authorities have confirmed on Wednesday its first case of the new coronavirus.





The family of the Chinese citizen who tested positive for novel corona virus infection in Hong Kong travelled to Manila, Philippines on Wednesday.





Philippine immigration was able to track the family of the 39-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus and the authorities continue to monitor their movement.





Cebu Pacific's corporate communications director Charo Lagamon said all passengers and crew on board that flight were screened by the Bureau of Quarantine upon arrival in Manila but none of them were held for further observation.





On Thursday, passenger screening at Ninoy Aquino international airport in the Philippines was tight and most airlines have suspended all flights from Wuhan City.



