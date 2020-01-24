SBS Filipino

Philippines intensifies coronavirus defences, suspends all Wuhan flights

SBS Filipino

Fully vaccinated international arriving passengers will no longer be required to undergo facility-based quarantine upon arrival starting 1Feb.

Fully vaccinated international arriving passengers will no longer be required to undergo facility-based quarantine upon arrival starting 1Feb. Source: EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 January 2020 at 12:28pm, updated 24 January 2020 at 1:48pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Philippine airports have intensified defences against the new coronavirus amid virus spread fear.

Published 24 January 2020 at 12:28pm, updated 24 January 2020 at 1:48pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Hong Kong authorities have confirmed on Wednesday its first case of the new coronavirus.

The family of the Chinese citizen who tested positive for novel corona virus infection in Hong Kong travelled to Manila, Philippines on Wednesday.

Philippine immigration was able to track the family of the 39-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus and the authorities continue to monitor their movement.

Cebu Pacific's corporate communications director Charo Lagamon said all passengers and crew on board that flight were screened by the Bureau of Quarantine upon arrival in Manila but none of them were held for further observation.

On Thursday, passenger screening at Ninoy Aquino international airport in the Philippines was tight and most airlines have suspended all flights from Wuhan City.

There are at least 17 people confirmed dead and more than 500 people are infected by the virus in mainland China.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom