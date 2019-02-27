Philippines mulls more products for Australia: Trade Attache

Highlights
- Australia has two billion dollar trade surplus against Philippines: Argayoso
- Argayoso sees bright prospect for Philippine products
- Philippine products, including coconut water, canned pineapple, are now available in major Australian supermarkets
- Protocols for the entry of mango to Australia have already been concluded
- Philippines is still complying with the protocols to be able to export bananas
- Trabaho, Negosyo at Kabuhayan (TNK) (Work, Businees and Livelihood) encourages overseas Filipinos to invest in the Philippines
- Stock, property investments are encouraged
- No definite launch of Jollibee in Australia