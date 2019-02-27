Philippines mulls more products for Australia: Trade Attache

Highlights

Australia has two billion dollar trade surplus against Philippines: Argayoso

Argayoso sees bright prospect for Philippine products

Philippine products, including coconut water, canned pineapple, are now available in major Australian supermarkets

Protocols for the entry of mango to Australia have already been concluded

Philippines is still complying with the protocols to be able to export bananas

Trabaho, Negosyo at Kabuhayan (TNK) (Work, Businees and Livelihood) encourages overseas Filipinos to invest in the Philippines

Stock, property investments are encouraged