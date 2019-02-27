SBS Filipino

Philippines mulls more products for Australia: Trade Attache

SBS Filipino

Alma Argayoso, Consul Commercial of the Philippines To Australia

Source: SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 February 2019 at 3:45pm, updated 27 February 2019 at 3:48pm
Source: SBS

Philippine Consul Commercial Alma Argayoso has been assigned to Australia since mid-July last year, but this is the first that she visits SBS studio, basically to talk about the trade relations of Australia and the Philippines in general terms and the prospects of Philippine products in Australia. She also discusses the opportunities for Filipino-Australians wanting to invest in their homeland.

Published 27 February 2019 at 3:45pm, updated 27 February 2019 at 3:48pm
Source: SBS

Highlights

  1. Australia has two billion dollar trade surplus against Philippines: Argayoso
  2. Argayoso sees bright prospect for Philippine products
  3. Philippine products, including coconut water, canned pineapple, are now available in major Australian supermarkets
  4. Protocols for the entry of mango to Australia have already been concluded
  5. Philippines is still complying with the protocols to be able to export bananas
  6. Trabaho, Negosyo at Kabuhayan (TNK) (Work, Businees and Livelihood)  encourages overseas Filipinos to invest in the Philippines
  7. Stock, property investments are  encouraged
  8. No definite launch of Jollibee in Australia
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom