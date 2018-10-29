SBS Filipino

Philippines' Pasig River program becomes model for river development

Rehabilitated Pasig River

With the increase of its biodiversity, beautiful flowering plants and aquatic life have returned to the historic river. Source: Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission - PRRC Facebook page

Published 29 October 2018 at 1:46pm, updated 29 October 2018 at 3:56pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The Philippines' Pasig River has been awarded the inaugural Riverprize award. Dr Eva Abal, CEO of the International River Foundation, explains the indicators of a thriving river community as highlighted by the Pasig River program.

