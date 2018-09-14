SBS Filipino

Philippines preparing for Typhoon Ompong

SBS Filipino

Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018

An image of Typhoon Mangkhut, locally named "Typhoon Ompong", is seen at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council operations center Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 September 2018 at 3:51pm, updated 14 September 2018 at 4:01pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In the Philippines, government agencies and NGOs have begun evacuating thousands of people in the path of Typhoon Ompong international codename Typhoon Mangkhut said to be the most powerful typhoon this year, closing schools and readying bulldozers for landslides.

Published 14 September 2018 at 3:51pm, updated 14 September 2018 at 4:01pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council operations center in metropolitan Manila,
A member of the Philippine Air Force stand in front of an satellite image of Typhoon Mangkhut, locally named Typhoon Ompong, Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Aaron Favila


Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom