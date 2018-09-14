Philippines preparing for Typhoon Ompong

A member of the Philippine Air Force stand in front of an satellite image of Typhoon Mangkhut, locally named Typhoon Ompong, Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Aaron Favila
An image of Typhoon Mangkhut, locally named "Typhoon Ompong", is seen at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council operations center Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Aaron Favila
Published 14 September 2018 at 3:51pm, updated 14 September 2018 at 4:01pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
In the Philippines, government agencies and NGOs have begun evacuating thousands of people in the path of Typhoon Ompong international codename Typhoon Mangkhut said to be the most powerful typhoon this year, closing schools and readying bulldozers for landslides.
