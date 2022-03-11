SBS Filipino

Philippines ready to assist US if tension between Ukraine and Russia escalates

SBS Filipino

Philippines, Ukraine, Russia, Elections May 9, COMELEC, Filipino News

President Rodrigo Duterte will allow the use of military bases in Clarke Pampanga Subic and Zambales as stipulated under the Mutual Defense Treaty Source: KING RODRIGUEZ/ PCOO

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 March 2022 at 3:30pm, updated 15 March 2022 at 8:36am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS

President Rodrigo Duterte said the US can gain access to the country’s military bases should the crisis between Russia and Ukraine affect the Asian region

Published 11 March 2022 at 3:30pm, updated 15 March 2022 at 8:36am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
This is a provision under the Philippine- American defense treaty

 

Advertisement
Highlights 

  • Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez says the President has guaranteed the Philippines will be open to its allies  
  • A number of Filipinos in Russia are feeling the effects of the sanctions imposed by developed nations as a result of its attack against Ukraine. There are around 5,000 Filipinos working in Russia
  • The Department of Budget and Management says it will release the initial round of fuel subsidy promised by the government to public transport operators and drivers amounting to around 2.5 million Php
 

 

Makinig sa SBS Filipino 10am-11am

I-like at sundan sa Facebook

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?