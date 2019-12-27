SBS Filipino

Philippines reels after deadly Typhoon Ursula strikes

Villagers clear debris in the typhoon-hit city of Ormoc, Philippines

Villagers clear debris in the typhoon-hit city of Ormoc, Philippines, 25 December 2019 Source: EPA

Published 27 December 2019 at 3:13pm
By Cassandra Bain
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
A strong typhoon has left at least 20 people dead and forced thousands to flee their homes in the Philippines. Typhoon Phanfone, known locally as Typhoon Ursula, made landfall in the Eastern Visayas region on Christmas Eve, bringing destructive winds and flash flooding as it barrelled across central parts of the country.

