Philippines removes facility-based quarantine for vaccinated foreign travellers and Filipinos from ‘green’ countries

No more facility-based quarantine for vaccinated travellers in the Philippines

No need for facility-based quarantine for fully-vaccinated foreigners and Filipinos from green countries upon arrival in the Philippines Source: PCOO

Published 15 October 2021 at 5:28pm, updated 15 October 2021 at 5:50pm
Presented by Shirley Escalante
The IATF-EID classified green countries or jurisdictions as “low risk” countries or jurisdictions, upon the recommendation of the Department of Health.

Highlights
  • Reproduction number of coronavirus cases in Metro Manila continues to decline according to a group of public health researchers
  • Vaccination begins on youth with comorbidities in the Philippines
  • Soft loans for micro businesses to facilitate the release of the thirteenth month pay
Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) revised parameters for inbound fully vaccinated international travellers who are qualified for green lanes.

Arriving passengers must have negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test result within 72 hours before they depart from the country of origin.

Unvaccinated, partially vaccinated and those with unverified vaccination status are still required for a facility-based quarantine until the release of a negative RT-PCR test taken on their 5th day of quarantine.

The green list includes Algeria, American Samoa, Bhutan, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cayman Islands, Chad, China, Comoros, Cook Islands, Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Falkland Islands, Hungary, Kiribati, Madagascar, Mali, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Montserrat Nauru, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Niue, North Korea, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Poland, Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of Netherlands), Saint Helena, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Samoa, Sierra Leone, Sint Eustatius, Solomon Islands, Sudan, Syria, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Tokelau, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, and Yemen.

Listen to  SBS Filipino  10am-11am daily

