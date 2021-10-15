Philippines removes facility-based quarantine for vaccinated foreign travellers and Filipinos from ‘green’ countries

Highlights Reproduction number of coronavirus cases in Metro Manila continues to decline according to a group of public health researchers

Vaccination begins on youth with comorbidities in the Philippines

Soft loans for micro businesses to facilitate the release of the thirteenth month pay

Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) revised parameters for inbound fully vaccinated international travellers who are qualified for green lanes.





Arriving passengers must have negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test result within 72 hours before they depart from the country of origin.





Unvaccinated, partially vaccinated and those with unverified vaccination status are still required for a facility-based quarantine until the release of a negative RT-PCR test taken on their 5th day of quarantine.





The green list includes Algeria, American Samoa, Bhutan, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cayman Islands, Chad, China, Comoros, Cook Islands, Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Falkland Islands, Hungary, Kiribati, Madagascar, Mali, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Montserrat Nauru, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Niue, North Korea, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Poland, Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of Netherlands), Saint Helena, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Samoa, Sierra Leone, Sint Eustatius, Solomon Islands, Sudan, Syria, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Tokelau, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, and Yemen.





