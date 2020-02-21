Philippines takes the lead in the ASEAN Village at the 2020 National Multicultural Festival

Since 2017, the Philippine Embassy in Canberra has been part of the National Multicultural Festival. And this year, Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen De La Vega says the Philippines is excited to take part in in the biggest event in Canberra, celebrating cultural diversity, social cohesion, and inclusion.





"As a founding member ng ASEAN, we demonstrate to the world, na nakaka-contribute tayo by having our own cultural diversity, whilst promoting unity and centrality."





“Itong ASEAN Village will be composed of the 10 countries of ASEAN, including the Philippines. So meron tayong cultural display, merong mga information booth."





"In this event, we will be featuring tourism destinations like Boracay and Coron islands. And I’m proud to say na ang performances natin will be featuring homegrown talents dito sa Canberra-mga estudyante na nag-aaral sa ANU, University of Canberra, and Canberra Institute of Technology."



