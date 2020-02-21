SBS Filipino

Philippines takes the lead in the ASEAN Village at the 2020 National Multicultural Festival

SBS Filipino

national multicultural festival, asean village, canberra, philippine embassy

Left: Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen De La Vega; Right: Filipino performers at the ASEAN Village Source: Daniel Deleña

Published 22 February 2020 at 9:28am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:23pm
By Annalyn Violata, Roda Masinag
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Philippines is taking the lead in the ASEAN Village presentation at this year's National Multicultural Festival. The event will be featuring different multicultural icons, arts and crafts and cuisine from the ASEAN member states.

Since 2017, the Philippine Embassy in Canberra has been part of the National Multicultural Festival. And this year, Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen De La Vega says the Philippines is excited to take part in in the biggest event in Canberra, celebrating cultural diversity, social cohesion, and inclusion. 

"As a founding member ng ASEAN, we demonstrate to the world, na nakaka-contribute tayo by having our own cultural diversity, whilst promoting unity and centrality."

“Itong ASEAN Village will be composed of the 10 countries of ASEAN, including the Philippines. So meron tayong cultural display, merong mga information booth."

"In this event, we will be featuring tourism destinations like Boracay and Coron islands. And I’m proud to say na ang performances natin will be featuring homegrown talents dito sa Canberra-mga estudyante na nag-aaral sa ANU, University of Canberra, and Canberra Institute of Technology."

For more details about the event, please visit
2020 National Multicultural Festival website


