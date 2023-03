Highlights The Philippines is eligible for financial assistance from Covax in purchasing vaccines.

COVID-19 cases in the country have decreased.

Cases in Metro Manila continue to decline while cases in certain provinces has increased.

Covax is a joint effort from various countries headed by the World Health Organization (WHO) that aims to develop a COVID-19 vaccine the soonest possible time.





Experts are confident that cases will continue to decrease as more people get tested

