SBS Filipino

Philippines to take part in Russia's clinical trials

SBS Filipino

Coronavirus test, population, coronavirus, infected , Sputnik 5, clinical trials Philippines

President R Duterte volunteered to be the first to receive COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia. Clinical trials will start in Manila this October Source: Arman Bylon/PCOO

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 August 2020 at 3:58pm, updated 17 August 2020 at 10:32am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Philippines will take part in Russia's clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine

Published 14 August 2020 at 3:58pm, updated 17 August 2020 at 10:32am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • Trials are set to begin October 2020 until March 2021
  • Russia will fund the trials in the Philippines
  • It is expected that Sputnik 5 will be registered at the Food and Drug Administration by April 2021
Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque has confirmed that the Philippines and Russia will simultaneously hold phase three for Sputnik 5's clinical trials.

 

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque says the President may be vaccinated by May 202. 

ALSO READ / LISTEN TO 

READ MORE

Russia approves COVID-19 vaccine



Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

 

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom