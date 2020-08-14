Philippines to take part in Russia's clinical trials

Highlights
- Trials are set to begin October 2020 until March 2021
- Russia will fund the trials in the Philippines
- It is expected that Sputnik 5 will be registered at the Food and Drug Administration by April 2021
Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque has confirmed that the Philippines and Russia will simultaneously hold phase three for Sputnik 5's clinical trials.
Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque says the President may be vaccinated by May 202.
