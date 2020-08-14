Philippines to take part in Russia's clinical trials

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Highlights Trials are set to begin October 2020 until March 2021

Russia will fund the trials in the Philippines

It is expected that Sputnik 5 will be registered at the Food and Drug Administration by April 2021

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque has confirmed that the Philippines and Russia will simultaneously hold phase three for Sputnik 5's clinical trials.











Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque says the President may be vaccinated by May 202.





ALSO READ / LISTEN TO





READ MORE Russia approves COVID-19 vaccine







Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories























