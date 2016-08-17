Phl government seizes Abu Sayyaf camps

Government troops overran two major camps of the Abu Sayyaf in Tipo-Tipo, Basilan; Malaysian government has expressed optimism over peace process between the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front; The Supreme Court has turned down the resignation of a judge in Surigao del Norte who was included in the list of government officials and other individuals allegedly involved in illegal drugs; At least 30 job order workers of the South Cotabato government were dismissed from service after being found positive of using illegal drugs; Its all set for the historic solo swim this week of Surigaos pride Pinoy Aquaman at the English Channel in the United Kingdom.



















