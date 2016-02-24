PHL Govt to Develop Road to Oldest Mosque

Suspected bandits ambushed a military convoy, killing a soldier, in Balindong, Lanao del Sur; The Armed Forces of the Philippines deployed additional troops to Datu Salibo, Maguindanao to help secure a captured enclave of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in the area; Davao City Police have recommended to the Commission on Elections the declaration of three of the city's mountainous districts as election watchlist areas or hotspots; The government and the United Nations World Food Program have designated the General Santos International Airport as base of a joint humanitarian and disaster response program; and The national government has allocated around P77 million for the development of tourism access roads leading to the country's oldest mosque - Sheikh Karim-Ul Makhdum - in Tawi-Tawi.















