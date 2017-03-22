PHL military launches an NPA manhunt after ambush

Western Mindanao government remains positive on June 30 deadline set by President Rodrigo Duterte for the neutralization of the Abu Sayyaf; Leaders of two warring groups of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in Maguindanao agree to a ceasefire, ending clashes; The military has launched massive pursuit operations against New Peoples Army tagged as behind a Sultan Kudarat town ambush; The Philippines, Indonesia will finally launch next month the much sought Roll on, Roll off or Ro-ro (RORO) shipping route connecting of Davao and General Santos and Bitung in North Sulawesi, Indonesia; Thailand has a Mindanaoan invention as model to improve the delivery of services in its communities.















