PHL military launches an NPA manhunt after ambush

Published 22 March 2017 at 2:16pm, updated 22 March 2017 at 4:32pm
By Allen Estabillo
Mindanao news. Summary of latest news in the region by Allen Estabillo Image: a female NPA rebel (Mindanews)

Western Mindanao government remains positive on June 30 deadline set by President Rodrigo Duterte for the neutralization of the Abu Sayyaf; Leaders of two warring groups of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in Maguindanao agree to a ceasefire, ending clashes; The military has launched massive pursuit operations against New Peoples Army tagged as behind a Sultan Kudarat town ambush; The Philippines, Indonesia will finally launch next month the much sought Roll on, Roll off or Ro-ro (RORO) shipping route connecting of Davao and General Santos and Bitung in North Sulawesi, Indonesia; Thailand has a Mindanaoan invention as model to improve the delivery of services in its communities.

 

 

