Photos unearthed of pioneering female footballers

Latrobe Ladies Footy Team 1921

Source: Supplied

Published 10 September 2018 at 12:26pm, updated 10 September 2018 at 2:39pm
By Stefan Armbruster
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
A treasure trove of historic photos of women’s football has been uncovered by a researcher in Queensland, of what is thought to be the first official game played almost 100-years ago.

