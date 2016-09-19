SBS Filipino

Picnics in the Park for Duterte

Published 19 September 2016 at 12:11pm, updated 19 September 2016 at 5:54pm
By Christie Rivera
Interview with Rado Gatchalian - April30for DU30 Global Movement and Dhez Trillado - Brothers / Sisters for Duterte Melbourne Chapter. Image: Supporters of Duterte for the #924forDU30andBA2 event this 24th of September (Supplied)

Both Rado and Dhez shared the importance of this upcoming synchronised event on the 24 September to show their continuing support for President Duterte. Participating states in Australia will be Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. Other countries who will participate include Singapore, UK. Israel and Canada.

 

 

