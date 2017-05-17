Pictures from the inside, taken by migrant domestic workers

Image: Photo of living quarters (right) in the balcony as submitted to Mission for Migrant Workers Limited (MFMW)
Published 17 May 2017 at 3:26pm, updated 17 May 2017 at 4:34pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
'PICTURES FROM THE INSIDE: Investigating Living Accommodation of Women Foreign Domestic Workers towards Advocacy and Action' reveals the living conditions of migrant domestic workers in Hong Kong After years of research and discussions with foreign migrant workers, Mission for Migrant Workers' Norman Uy Carnay shares the stories behind the photos and tells us what needs to be done to improve unsuitable living arrangements
Published 17 May 2017 at 3:26pm, updated 17 May 2017 at 4:34pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share