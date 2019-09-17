SBS Filipino

Pigs and pork products from Luzon banned in Cebu

China has reported more than 90 cases of the incurable African swine fever disease since it was first detected in the country in early August

Source: Pixabay

Published 17 September 2019 at 11:21am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:07pm
By Nick Melgar, Claudette Centeno-Calixto
SBS
Pigs and pork products from Luzon are being banned entry to Cebu City under an executive order issued by Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella due to the African Swine Fever scare.

