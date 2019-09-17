Pigs and pork products from Luzon banned in Cebu

Source: Pixabay
Published 17 September 2019 at 11:21am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:07pm
By Nick Melgar, Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Pigs and pork products from Luzon are being banned entry to Cebu City under an executive order issued by Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella due to the African Swine Fever scare.
