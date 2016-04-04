Pimpama, a Booming Queensland Suburb

Pimpama, one of the most booming areas in Australia, according to Australia Bureau of Statistics (ABS); meanwhile, in Kippa-Ring, north of Brisbane, a 20-year old woman, was found dead with stabbed on the head, neck and arms after neighbours heard shots from the driveway of her home; second oldest woman in Queensland says generosity to others makes her live longer as she celebrated her 107 birthday; Petcloud is to animals as AirBnB is to human.



