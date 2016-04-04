SBS Filipino

Pimpama, a Booming Queensland Suburb

Published 4 April 2016 at 12:21pm
By Erwin Cabucos
Queensland News. Summary of latest news from the region by Erwin Cabucos Image: Google maps

Pimpama, one of the most booming areas in Australia, according to Australia Bureau of Statistics (ABS); meanwhile, in Kippa-Ring, north of Brisbane, a 20-year old woman, was found dead with stabbed on the head, neck and arms after neighbours heard shots from the driveway of her home; second oldest woman in Queensland says generosity to others makes her live longer as she celebrated her 107 birthday; Petcloud is to animals as AirBnB is to human.

