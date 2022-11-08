Happiest surprise and saddest goodbye this Christmas

Highlights This Christmas, she will be reunited with her family after three years of longing.

Her homecoming was a birthday surprise for her mother who celebrated her birthday in December 8.

This Christmas, Joana will be able to see their new home in Batangas, which was built from the many years of working in Qatar.

After 21 days in the Philippines, Joana is scheduled to return to Qatar. How will she cope? ‘That is the hardest part after every holiday, the goodbyes. Most especially at the airport, the moment you turn your back. I always get teary eyed. I really feel like crying, but I really have to motivate myself. I’d always tell myself, focus, remember your goals in life.’ Joana Gregorio on leaving home after every holiday.







Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Joana Gregorio will be spending Christmas with her family for the first time since 2019. This year is even more special as she is able to grant her mother's birthday wish, that she can celebrate with her on her birthday. Credit: with permission from Joana Gregorio







LISTEN TO 'I want to see my family, and eat lechon': Filipinos can't wait to go back home this Christmas SBS Filipino 08/11/2022 09:15 Play