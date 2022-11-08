SBS Filipino

Happiest surprise and saddest goodbye this Christmas

SBS Filipino

Joana Gregorio's Family Picture.jpeg

Joana's father worked as an Overseas Filipino Worker for many years to be able to provide a comfortable life for his family. After completing her degree , Joana promised to look after her parents and provide for everything they need. (Joana with her family in Manila.) Credit: with permission from Joana Gregorio

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 December 2022 at 3:14pm, updated 2 hours ago at 3:18pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Joana Gregorio, is a civil engineer and Overseas Filipino Worker based in Qatar. The last time she saw her family in the Philippines was in 2019.

Published 23 December 2022 at 3:14pm, updated 2 hours ago at 3:18pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • This Christmas, she will be reunited with her family after three years of longing.
  • Her homecoming was a birthday surprise for her mother who celebrated her birthday in December 8.
  • This Christmas, Joana will be able to see their new home in Batangas, which was built from the many years of working in Qatar.
After 21 days in the Philippines, Joana is scheduled to return to Qatar. How will she cope? ‘That is the hardest part after every holiday, the goodbyes. Most especially at the airport, the moment you turn your back. I always get teary eyed. I really feel like crying, but I really have to motivate myself. I’d always tell myself, focus, remember your goals in life.’ Joana Gregorio on leaving home after every holiday.


Joana Gregorio Arrives in Manila from Qatar.jpeg
Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Joana Gregorio will be spending Christmas with her family for the first time since 2019. This year is even more special as she is able to grant her mother's birthday wish, that she can celebrate with her on her birthday. Credit: with permission from Joana Gregorio



LISTEN TO
filipino_31102022_PaskoathomewithDOTPCG.mp3 image

'I want to see my family, and eat lechon': Filipinos can't wait to go back home this Christmas

SBS Filipino

08/11/202209:15
LISTEN TO
#MyAussieChristmas: 'I won't be home for Christmas' image

#MyAussieChristmas: 'I won't be home for Christmas'

SBS Filipino

23/12/201912:31
Share

Latest podcast episodes

image0.jpeg

Anak ng imbentor ng mga ilaw ng parol, ibinahagi ang kwento ng kanyang ama

Pets are for life - not just for the holiday.

Paws for thought, say animal shelters - an animal is a long-term commitment

Janeca Gross sends part of her salary back to family in the Philippines (SBS) 2.jpg

Remittances from Australia plummet post-COVID

Alex Eala.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 23 December