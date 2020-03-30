SBS Filipino

Pinay- Aussie shares 'herstory' as as 'loss prevention engineer' and farmer

Malu Jayme has been working on her farm most weekends. She built her off the grid home with the help of her siblings Source: Maricris Flaherty

Published 30 March 2020 at 11:07pm, updated 1 April 2020 at 4:07pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Only a handful of women work in the engineering industry, very few complete a degree in Engineering and Chemistry. For many years, Filipina Australian Malu Jayme has been working as a 'loss prevention engineer' and in recent years she has also ventured into farming using her chemistry background, planting flowers and turn them into perfume. This is 'herstory'.

