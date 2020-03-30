Pinay- Aussie shares 'herstory' as as 'loss prevention engineer' and farmer

Malu Jayme has been working on her farm most weekends. She built her off the grid home with the help of her siblings Source: Maricris Flaherty
Published 30 March 2020
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Only a handful of women work in the engineering industry, very few complete a degree in Engineering and Chemistry. For many years, Filipina Australian Malu Jayme has been working as a 'loss prevention engineer' and in recent years she has also ventured into farming using her chemistry background, planting flowers and turn them into perfume. This is 'herstory'.
