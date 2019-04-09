Pinoy artist making a name in Melbourne's music scene

Melbourne singer/songwriter Benjamin Trillado is known for his unapologetic candour and tear-jerking performances. Obsessed with the awkwardness of life and human error, Benjamin's lyrics can be painfully relatable as he sheds light on topics we tend to shy away from.





His love for music sprung at the age of 12 when he started his guitar lessons and singing followed through when he was in high school.





"I was about 12 years old I got guitar lessons and I used to play every single day and I learnt heaps of songs. Then singing came about when I was in high school. I kinda just started singing along to guitar and then people were like you can sing, and I was like can I? It’s really like you don’t know until someone tells you," says Mr Trillado.











Growing up, Benjamin listened to artists that ranged from Janis Ian to Beyoncè. His eclectic taste in music helped him shape a sound that borrows elements of folk, rock and soul.





From sharing the stage with many acclaimed Australian artists like Ben Abraham, to being mentored by songwriting powerhouses like Ainslie Wills, Benjamin has commanded stages all over Melbourne with his storytelling and powerful vocals.





Born and raised in Australia, his Filipino background is influential in his music career.





"My whole family is Filipino so we’re karaoke-ing all the time. There’s an old VHS tape of my parents holding me when I was a baby and singing karaoke," says Mr Trillado.





Benjamin Trillado will be launching his first single 'First Kiss'.





