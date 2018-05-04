SBS Filipino

Pinoy-Aussie priest shares his views on Sr Pat

Published 4 May 2018 at 7:43pm, updated 5 May 2018 at 6:48am
By Ronald Manila
Last week, the Philippine government had revoked the visa of Sister Patricia Fox, a missionary who lived in the Philippines for twenty-seven years, after her alleged involvement in the political activities in the country.

Sr. Fox would be deported from the Philippines thirty days after 25th of April, the date the Bureau of Immigration issued the order of her deportation and cancellation of missionary visa.

Meanwhile, the legal team of the Australian nun are appealing for a motion of reconsideration, claiming that the government did not give them a due process.

Sister Pat would always say that even if her nature is Australian, her heart would always be Filipino.

Now that her case is still in court, SBS Filipino talks with Fr. Manny Santiago, a parish priest from St. Thomas Moore in San Souci, from South Sydney, to give his opinion on the issue.

