SBS Filipino

Pinoy DownUnder rappers drop new song about facing own demons and survival

SBS Filipino

filipino rappers clyde and jepsy

Source: Clyde Dulce

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 January 2021 at 2:18pm
Source: SBS

Sydney-based rappers Clyde and Jepsy take inspiration from the street dwellers to create their latest rap music

Published 1 January 2021 at 2:18pm
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Filipino rappers, Clyde and Jepsy released their new song and music video titled “Bingi”
  • The song “Bingi” (deaf) relays the tale of young people living in the streets.
  • Many rap artists often speak to and take inspiration from their homeland and dark experiences
Filipino rapper Clyde Bersamin Dulce believes that facing our demons is part of life. This inspired him and his friend Jepsy Reyes to write the lyrics for their new single “Bingi”.

filipino rappers clyde and jepsy
Pinoy Downunder rappers Clyde x Jepsy Source: Clyde Dulce


“Bingi, kasi kahit bulungan ka ng mabuti o bulungan ka ng masama, depende pa rin sayo kung anong gagawin mo. Ikaw pa rin ang magpapasya. So parang bingi, wala kang naririnig.”

Advertisement
 

 

Clyde wants to share all the dark moments and struggles of dwelling in the streets where one must make a life changing decision to survive.

“Yung kanta po is tungkol sa angels and demons ng mga tao lahat naman po tayo may ganun. Pero nakafocus po yung music video sa mga lumaki sa streets. “

For him, it is important to remember how resilient you are especially when you feel overwhelmed by life and how time-limited everything really is.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?