Pinoy DownUnder rappers drop new song about facing own demons and survival

Highlights Filipino rappers, Clyde and Jepsy released their new song and music video titled “Bingi”

The song “Bingi” (deaf) relays the tale of young people living in the streets.

Many rap artists often speak to and take inspiration from their homeland and dark experiences

Filipino rapper Clyde Bersamin Dulce believes that facing our demons is part of life. This inspired him and his friend Jepsy Reyes to write the lyrics for their new single “Bingi”.





Pinoy Downunder rappers Clyde x Jepsy Source: Clyde Dulce





“Bingi, kasi kahit bulungan ka ng mabuti o bulungan ka ng masama, depende pa rin sayo kung anong gagawin mo. Ikaw pa rin ang magpapasya. So parang bingi, wala kang naririnig.”





Clyde wants to share all the dark moments and struggles of dwelling in the streets where one must make a life changing decision to survive.





“Yung kanta po is tungkol sa angels and demons ng mga tao lahat naman po tayo may ganun. Pero nakafocus po yung music video sa mga lumaki sa streets. “



