Pinoy families share their strategies against coronavirus

The Filipino community in Melbourne

The Filipino community in Melbourne Source: Raymond Abadilla

Published 7 February 2020 at 1:56pm, updated 10 February 2020 at 3:09pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
We asked Pinoy families what precautions they take to protect themselves from the new virus. Are they really worried? Let's hear what they have to say.

