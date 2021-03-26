Pinoy learns to swim for his first triathlon

Highlights
- Friends helped Joey Gicoso improve his swimming skills
- He asked the assistance at support from Surf Lifesaving Club in Port Melbourne when he swam in the beach for the very first time
- He is a confident cyclist and runner
From playing basketball, he became interested in cycling when COVID-19 restrictions were in place in 2020.
"The first time I swam in the ocean and couldn't touch the sand (ground) I freaked out," says Joey Gicoso, first time triathlete.
