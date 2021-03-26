Pinoy learns to swim for his first triathlon

Highlights Friends helped Joey Gicoso improve his swimming skills

He asked the assistance at support from Surf Lifesaving Club in Port Melbourne when he swam in the beach for the very first time

He is a confident cyclist and runner

From playing basketball, he became interested in cycling when COVID-19 restrictions were in place in 2020.











"The first time I swam in the ocean and couldn't touch the sand (ground) I freaked out," says Joey Gicoso, first time triathlete.





Advertisement







Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily



