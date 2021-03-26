SBS Filipino

Pinoy learns to swim for his first triathlon

'Apart from the gear, my biggest investment for this triathlon is time. I have devoted a lot of time in improving my swimming skills' Joey Gicoso Source: Joey Gicoso

Published 26 March 2021 at 2:37pm, updated 26 March 2021 at 4:28pm
By Maridel Martinez
Joey Gicoso has been working on improving his swimming skills in preparation for his first ever triathlon.

Highlights
  • Friends helped Joey Gicoso improve his swimming skills
  • He asked the assistance at support from Surf Lifesaving Club in Port Melbourne when he swam in the beach for the very first time
  • He is a confident cyclist and runner
From playing basketball, he became interested in cycling when COVID-19 restrictions were in place in 2020.

 

"The first time I swam in the ocean and couldn't touch the sand (ground) I freaked out," says Joey Gicoso, first time triathlete.

