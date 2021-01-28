Pinoy pride: Rising tennis star Lizette Cabrera hopes to win the grand slam at the Australian Open 2021

In a week's time, Melbourne Park will become the world’s centre stage of sports with tennis superstars and rising talents battle their hearts out on Australian courts to clinch this year’s summer grand slam victory.





Lizette Cabrera, the Townsville-born tennis player, whose parents hail from Pampanga and Basilan, is hoping to advance further in the women’s singles draw this year with the support of Filipinos here and abroad.





Highlights



Lizette’s biggest inspiration and the reason why she fell in love with the sport is her dad

Playing at the Australian Open for the first time in 2017 was her most memorable match in her tennis career

Lizette hopes that Filipinos in Australia and abroad rally behind her with high hopes of winning the summer grand slam this year





Love for tennis

At 4, Lizette held her first tennis racket and started playing at local clubs with her parents in Townsville, North Queensland. She knew instantly back then that it was the sport she wanted to pursue.







"My parents were very supportive of my sport. Dad [Ronnie] brings me to tennis courts to play when I was a kid, while my mum [Dolly] plays the midweek ladies’ single event at the local club. They both influenced me to become a tennis player.”





Lizette and her mum Dolly at a junior tournament where she won in Home Hill Source: Lizette Cabrera





Because of her undeniable potential, Lizette’s family moved to Brisbane in 2009 so that she could train at the National Academy as a scholar and be mentored by professional coaches.







"At 13, I aspired to play in junior leagues that’s why our family moved to Brisbane. They sacrificed a lot for me. That's why I ensure that I train hard and do well in competitions.”





She played in junior circuits where she honed her skills further. Lizette travelled to European slams with her Tennis Australia coaches and fellow junior players.







Her exposure playing internationally and seeing the world at a young age made her love for the sport grow even stronger. At that point, Lizette was ready to take on the bigger arenas.







“I turned professional at 18. After playing the junior slams for about six years, I decided to compete in the women’s single circuit. Playing overseas helped me mature a bit and prepare for the next level.”





Lizette her teammates (Ash Barty, Destanee Aiva, Casey Dellacqua, Daria Gavrilova and their captain Alicia Molik) at the Federation Cup 2018 in Canberra Source: Lizette Cabrera





Lizette has been playing in excellent form and training extra harder with her teammates at Tennis Australia since she turned professional.







Sport heroes and unforgettable matches





Besides her parents, like many other young tennis players, Lizette has her sports heroes.





"I love Serena Williams. Her game is exceptional. I would love to play a match with her before she retires. I also like Victoria Azarenka. She is a boss woman on the court and her game style is just amazing.”





Lizette played hundreds of matches in her tennis career so far. When asked what her top three games were, it took a while before she uttered a response. But her first time playing at the Australian Open in 2017 was a clear top pick.





“I was very excited to play the main draw at the professional level at the Australian Open. There’s nothing better than playing on home soil with the crowd rallying behind you.”





Besides her debut at the AO, she is also proud of her excellent run at the WTA tournament in Hobart last year. It was extra special because both of her parents came down to Tasmania to watch her play live at the stands.





Lizette after winning the second round at the WTA Hobart tournament in 2020 Source: Lizette Cabrera





And of course, Lizette will be forever proud of her win at her first 80k professional title in Granby, Canada.









Lizette after winning the second round at the WTA Hobart tournament in 2020 Source: Lizette Cabrera





Her first ever win at the 25k tournament in Tweed Heads was also memorable - particularly because her entire family was there to support her.





Lizette with father Ronnie and mother Dolly after winning her first ever pro 25k event in Tweed Heads Source: Lizette Cabrera





Trip to the Philippines





Although not for a holiday, Lizette travelled to the Philippines to play a junior’s tournament in Manila when she was 13.







“I really didn’t experience much when I went to the Philippines for a tournament. I wasn’t able to visit the famous islands like Boracay and El Nido, and see my extended family.”







Her aunties and uncles know that she plays professional tennis, but she’s unsure whether they have seen them play on the television.







Lizette said that her family back in the Philippines are proud of what she has achieved and would like them to see her play a match one day.





Lizette with her dad Ronnie, mum Dolly, brother Carl and sister Izabo at the Australian Open Source: Lizette Cabrera





“It would be good if they can see me play and have a feast afterwards. I’ve recently tried to cook pancit and it tasted great. I also wanted to try sinigang in the Philippines as it is more sour I heard. I love it!”, she said with giggles.





Lizette would love to go back to the Philippines for a holiday when it’s possible.









Road to Australian Open 2021



Lizette qualified in this year’s women’s singles draw via a major wild card. While other players had to qualify by competing in Dubai, she was included in the draw based on her strong performance and her ranking last year.







“This year is already my fifth time playing at the Australian Open - both in the main draw and the qualifying round. I played the Australian summer tour from 2017 until last year. This year will be interesting though because of the pandemic, quarantine arrangement of international players, and the new set-up at the Melbourne Park.”





Even though this is going to be her fifth straight year playing at the AO, she is equally as nervous and excited like the first time she played in the tournament.







“Every time I play [at the Australian Open], I feel nervous. Having my family around and having the crowd on your side help a lot.”



“I think I play really well here. I’m grateful to Tennis Australia for persevering to put up the tournament this year. It’s not easy, but we’re getting there.”



Message to aspiring young tennis players



Lizette definitely wants to see herself inside the top 50 women’s rankings. She likes setting goals and working very hard to achieve them that’s why her team came to Melbourne early to prepare.





Lizette playing at the US Open qualifying round in 2019 Source: Lizette Cabrera





When asked for advice to aspiring tennis players, she emphasised the importance of hard work, self-belief, and focus.







"Enjoy it and work really hard. Set your mind and believe you are capable. Belief comes a long way. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise”.





Lizette with her dad, who is her biggest inspiration and the reason why she plays tennis Source: Lizette Cabrera





Lizette will play her first match at the AO either on February 8 or 9 at the Melbourne Park. The matches are decided two days prior to the game so she’s excited to know who she’s playing against closer to the day.





Regardless of the result of her game this year, Filipinos are surely proud to know that there is a Pinoy playing at one of the biggest tennis stages in the world.







