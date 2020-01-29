SBS Filipino

Get to know Alex Eala, Philippines' rising tennis star

SBS Filipino

Alex Eala, Filipino, Australian Open 2020, tennis star

Filipino tennis sensation Alex Eala, during the 4th seeded player in the Girl's Junior draw at the Australian Open 2020 Source: Roberto D'Olivo

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 January 2020 at 7:14pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:22pm
By Dario Castaldo, Claudette Centeno-Calixto, Roda Masinag
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Philippines' rising tennis star Alex Eala admits she has a lot of similarities with Rafa Nadal. She’s left-handed. she lived in Manacor, Spain. she plays with a Babolat.

Published 29 January 2020 at 7:14pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:22pm
By Dario Castaldo, Claudette Centeno-Calixto, Roda Masinag
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Though she feels she is not worthy of being compared to her idol, Rafa Nadal, she's just happy to be part of his Academy and take whatever learning she can from watching his matches. 

"Rafa Nadal is always been one of my biggest idols, even before I went to his Academy. I also look up to Simona Halep and Li Na. But aside from them, my brother has been my great inspiration for playing tennis."

Alex Eala advances in round 2 of Australian Open Juniors tournament
Alex Eala advances in round 2 of Australian Open Juniors tournament Source: Philstar.com


Alex shares she grew up in a family who loves playing tennis. After three years of watching his brother train with his lolo evey day, she decided she'd try it as well. 

“Ever since I picked up a racquet, I’ve never put it down.”

Away from home

After winning in Les Petit As last January 2018, she was offered a scholarship to train at Rafa Nadal Academy. Moving all the way to Spain for her training was a big decision for her and family because that meant she will be away from her parents. 

"It was a tough decision. But it certainly helps that my brother was there with me." 

"Living away from my parents helped me grow as a person," she shares.

Alex Eala, Michael Eala, Australian Open
Alex's brother, Miko Eala showing support for his sister at the Australian Open Source: Rafa Nadal Academy via Facebook page


Training at Rafa Nadal Academy

Alex says she considers herself lucky to be picked as one of Rafa Nadal Academy scholars. 

"I’ve been training these past few months and they’ve played a big role to hone me to be the best player. I’m working really hard to be the best I can," she adds. 

She spends half of her day training and doing her fitness routine then the rest of the day, she is in school. 

Training at Rafa Nadal Academy also meant meeting people from different cultures so she says she is also mindful about the way she behaves. 

Alex Eala, Rafa Nadal Academy
Source: Rafa Nadal Academy via Facebook page


"I'm proud that I can represent my country. It’s always a motivation to me that I am the only Filipino or one of the only Filipino players and I really want to try to put the Philippines on the map in terms of tennis."

Asked about what part of her is uniquely Filipino, she says, "I love rice!"

Inspiring young tennis players

The 14-year-old tennis sensation says she hopes to inspire young people to love the sport.

"Hopefully when I’m good enough, I have the platform to inspire and to motivate younger people to do the same thing and hopefully in the future, there will be more rising [tennis]stars.”

A snapshot with Alexandra Eala after the 4th seeded player in the Girl's Junior draw at the 2020 Australian Open
A snapshot with Alexandra Eala after the 4th seeded player in the Girl's Junior draw at the 2020 Australian Open Source: Dario Castaldo


Alex Eala defeated Julia Belgraver of France 6-0, 3-6, 6-1 on Tuesday and qualified for the third round of juniors at the 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne.

Eala and Indonesian partner Priska Madelyn Nugroho will face French duo Aubane Droguet and Selena Janicijevic to qualify in the semi-finals.

ALSO READ
READ MORE

14-year-old Filipina tennis star wins her first Junior match at the Australian Open 2020



READ MORE

1st doubles win for Alex Eala and Indonesia's Priska Nugroho



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom