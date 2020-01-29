Get to know Alex Eala, Philippines' rising tennis star

Though she feels she is not worthy of being compared to her idol, Rafa Nadal, she's just happy to be part of his Academy and take whatever learning she can from watching his matches.





"Rafa Nadal is always been one of my biggest idols, even before I went to his Academy. I also look up to Simona Halep and Li Na. But aside from them, my brother has been my great inspiration for playing tennis."





Alex Eala advances in round 2 of Australian Open Juniors tournament Source: Philstar.com





Alex shares she grew up in a family who loves playing tennis. After three years of watching his brother train with his lolo evey day, she decided she'd try it as well.





“Ever since I picked up a racquet, I’ve never put it down.”





Away from home

After winning in Les Petit As last January 2018, she was offered a scholarship to train at Rafa Nadal Academy. Moving all the way to Spain for her training was a big decision for her and family because that meant she will be away from her parents.





"It was a tough decision. But it certainly helps that my brother was there with me."





"Living away from my parents helped me grow as a person," she shares.





Alex's brother, Miko Eala showing support for his sister at the Australian Open Source: Rafa Nadal Academy via Facebook page





Training at Rafa Nadal Academy

Alex says she considers herself lucky to be picked as one of Rafa Nadal Academy scholars.





"I’ve been training these past few months and they’ve played a big role to hone me to be the best player. I’m working really hard to be the best I can," she adds.





She spends half of her day training and doing her fitness routine then the rest of the day, she is in school.





Training at Rafa Nadal Academy also meant meeting people from different cultures so she says she is also mindful about the way she behaves.





Source: Rafa Nadal Academy via Facebook page





"I'm proud that I can represent my country. It’s always a motivation to me that I am the only Filipino or one of the only Filipino players and I really want to try to put the Philippines on the map in terms of tennis."





Asked about what part of her is uniquely Filipino, she says, "I love rice!"





Inspiring young tennis players

The 14-year-old tennis sensation says she hopes to inspire young people to love the sport.





"Hopefully when I’m good enough, I have the platform to inspire and to motivate younger people to do the same thing and hopefully in the future, there will be more rising [tennis]stars.”





A snapshot with Alexandra Eala after the 4th seeded player in the Girl's Junior draw at the 2020 Australian Open Source: Dario Castaldo





Alex Eala defeated Julia Belgraver of France 6-0, 3-6, 6-1 on Tuesday and qualified for the third round of juniors at the 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne.





Eala and Indonesian partner Priska Madelyn Nugroho will face French duo Aubane Droguet and Selena Janicijevic to qualify in the semi-finals.





