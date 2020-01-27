SBS Filipino

14-year-old Filipina tennis star wins her first Junior match at the Australian Open 2020

14-year-old Filipina tennis star Alex Eala competes at the 2020 Australian Open

14-year-old Alex Eala competes for the 2020 Australian Open Juniors tournament.

Published 27 January 2020 at 1:19pm, updated 31 January 2020 at 10:22am
By Claudette-Centeno-Calixto
Alex Eala is proof that Filipinos can compete in any sport. The 14-year-old rising tennis star wins her first junior match at the Australia Open Juniors tournament against 18-year-old Shavit Kimchi.

Young tennis star Alex Eala defeated 18-year-old Shavit Kimchi of Israel with a score of 6-0, 4-6, 6-2 and is now advancing to the second round of the Australian Open Juniors tournament.

A tennis star in the making

The name Alex Eala is becoming a popular name in tennis sport.

The 14-year-old comes from a family of athletes. Her mother was a bronze medalist at the 1985 Southeast Asian games in the field of swimming while her brother Michael Francis is also a rising star in tennis.

She is also the first Filipina who qualified for a grand slam tournament since Jeson Patrombon in 1991.

Eala made headlines because of her stint in the US Open Juniors last September 2019.

Alex is also a scholar of the Rafa Nadal Academy.

Balancing training and studies

Although her tennis training is intense, she sees focus and discipline as the key.

"When I'm able to go to class, I focus on my studies. If its tournament, I focus on the tournament."

Born to be a champion

She shares in an interview with ABS-CBN News how she devotes her dedication to winning.

"It takes a lot of passion to do this every day. I like how competitive it is, I like how I can improve in the different areas of it lalo na in a match, super focus ka you don't think about anything else. When I win, I worked really hard and winning, feels amazing."



