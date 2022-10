Pinoy cyclists wear the colours of the Philippine flag as they travel around 200km from Torquay.





Pinoy Road Bikers Australia (PRBA) are cycling enthusiasts all around Australia

The group has around more than 400 Pinoy cyclists

A big part of the journey is trusting your fellow biker on the road







"The farthest we have gone in a day is around 200kms in over eight hours, with our stops planned ahead of time," says Joey Hidalgo, PRBA.





