'Paboritong prutas': Filipinos in Australia are eagerly awaiting the arrival of mangoes from the Philippines

Architect Ernette Tabalina and Philippine Mango.jpg

The entry of Philippine mangoes into Australia will contribute to the economy of the country and serve as a sign of the flourishing relationship and trade between the two nations. Source: Ernette Tabalina/Terimakasih0/Pixabay

The Philippine Trade Investment Centre (PTIC) acknowledges the possibility of the first shipment of mangoes from the Philippines to Australia being priced higher. Despite this, individuals like Architect Ernette Tabalina, are willing to pay for the fruit they have longed to taste.

Key Points
  • According to Alma Argayoso, the Consul Commercial and Special Trade Representative from the Philippine Trade and Investment Centre, they are not only striving to bring mangoes into Australia.
  • Philippine Ambassador Hellen De La Vega stated that the entry of mangoes into Australia is a positive indication of the growing relationship and trade between the Philippines and Australia.
  • The Philippine Carabao mango, also known as the Manila or Philippine mango, was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records in 1995 as the sweetest and most delicious mango in the world.

PAKINNGAN ANG PODCAST
filipino_27062023_Carabaomangotoarriveaustralia.mp3 image

Pinoy sa Australya sabik na sa pagdating ng manga mula sa Pilipinas

SBS Filipino

27/06/202306:43
