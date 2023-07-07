'Paboritong prutas': Filipinos in Australia are eagerly awaiting the arrival of mangoes from the Philippines

Key Points
- According to Alma Argayoso, the Consul Commercial and Special Trade Representative from the Philippine Trade and Investment Centre, they are not only striving to bring mangoes into Australia.
- Philippine Ambassador Hellen De La Vega stated that the entry of mangoes into Australia is a positive indication of the growing relationship and trade between the Philippines and Australia.
- The Philippine Carabao mango, also known as the Manila or Philippine mango, was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records in 1995 as the sweetest and most delicious mango in the world.
PAKINNGAN ANG PODCAST
Pinoy sa Australya sabik na sa pagdating ng manga mula sa Pilipinas
SBS Filipino
27/06/202306:43