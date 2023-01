Available in other languages

14-year old Filipina student, Carmella Santos, from the Fountain International School, is representing the Philippines in this year's event in Sydney.











Carmella Santos with SBS Filipino's Annalyn Violata (SBS) Source: SBS











Short clip of Carmella Santos singing 'Kanta Pilipinas' which she will be performing at Sydney Opera House for the IFLC event.