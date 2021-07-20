SBS Filipino

Pinoy Trivia Tuesdays: The hero behind the infamous banana ketchup

Published 20 July 2021 at 2:21pm, updated 21 July 2021 at 11:56am
Presented by David Joshua Delos Reyes
For this week's Pinoy trivia Tuesdays, we are showcasing an array of new knowledge regarding the origins of the modern olympics, the hero behind the banana ketchup, and the story of the real Buloy in the song Buloy by Parokya ni Edgar. Let's all find them out, tara!

Highlights
  • Olympiad is measured by 4 years
  • Maria Orosa also have created 700 food recipes to counter malnutrition by utilising locally grown products
  • Buloy is the first published song of the band Parokya ni Edgar
 

