Pinoy Trivia Tuesdays: Who is Paraluman?

Published 6 July 2021 at 7:31am, updated 6 July 2021 at 11:53am
Presented by David Joshua Delos Reyes
For this week's Pinoy trivia Tuesdays, we are showcasing an array of new knowledge regarding the Cebu's famous sikwate, the story of Philippine cinema and the mysterious Paraluman in the song Ang Huling El Bimbo by Eraserheads. Let's all find them out, tara!

Highlights
  • Sikwate is made with a wooden mixing tool called batirol
  • Manuel Conde's Genghis Khan was the Philippines' first submission in oscars
  • 'Paraluman' is the Filipino equivalent of muse
 

