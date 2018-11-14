Pinoys at the Victorian State Election

Walter Villagonzalo and Oliver Squires Source: SBS
Published 14 November 2018 at 11:24am, updated 30 November 2018 at 11:18am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This coming Victorian State Elections, two Filipinos are campaigning for a seat at both the Upper and Lower House, veteran Walter Villagonzalo and first time candidate Oliver Squires.
Published 14 November 2018 at 11:24am, updated 30 November 2018 at 11:18am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share